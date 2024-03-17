iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,678 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $6,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,311,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,949,000 after purchasing an additional 80,034 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,457,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,844,000 after acquiring an additional 465,570 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,218,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,503 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,718,000 after acquiring an additional 261,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,529,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,432,000 after acquiring an additional 459,708 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $103.13 on Friday. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $116.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.34.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

