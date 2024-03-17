iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DGRO. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.52. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $57.35.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

