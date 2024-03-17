iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 21,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lavaca Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 36,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.30. The stock had a trading volume of 13,007,649 shares. The stock has a market cap of $107.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.79.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

