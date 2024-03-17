iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,211,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,315 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 11.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned about 0.12% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $120,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,756,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,005,483. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.29.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

