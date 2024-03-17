iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 69.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,391 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $97.10 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $100.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.29.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.