iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IAU traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.80. 3,702,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,443,969. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $41.53.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

