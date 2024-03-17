iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH) Shares Purchased by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYGH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC owned 3.74% of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYGH. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 2,192.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 170,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 163,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 31,786 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 91,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,627,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 19,208 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 58,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $85.17. 8,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,492. iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $79.77 and a 1-year high of $85.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.91.

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged High Yield Bond ETF (HYGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG) that targets USD-denominated corporate high-yield bonds while mitigating interest-rate risk.

