iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 807,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 14th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,528,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 15,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 37,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

