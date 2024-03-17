iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Down 23.1% in February

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 807,300 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the February 14th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,528,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $52.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $44.89 and a 12 month high of $53.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.