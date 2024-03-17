iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) Shares Sold by Polianta Ltd

Polianta Ltd lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,500 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises about 5.6% of Polianta Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Polianta Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF worth $9,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $591,452,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,255,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,330 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,640,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,740,000 after purchasing an additional 43,180 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,832,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EZU stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,861,868 shares. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $36.77 and a 52 week high of $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.42.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.