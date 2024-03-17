iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $35.62

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$35.62 and traded as high as C$36.41. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF shares last traded at C$36.41, with a volume of 700 shares.
iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$35.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.88.
