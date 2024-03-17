iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $281.08 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $212.48 and a 12 month high of $285.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

