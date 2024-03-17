iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Purchased by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,892. The company has a market capitalization of $55.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.04. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $143.34 and a 1 year high of $175.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

