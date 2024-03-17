iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 20.4% in February

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 725,600 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the February 14th total of 602,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,361,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 338.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 34.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 208.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.32. 1,723,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,249,100. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $109.85 and a 12-month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4477 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

