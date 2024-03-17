iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Stock Holdings Decreased by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $12,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,564,000. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 320,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 51,104 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 14,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 64,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.32. 1,288,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,621. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.51.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.