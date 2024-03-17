iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Shares Bought by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises 9.6% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $37,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 49,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 942,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,564,000 after buying an additional 316,303 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 22,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 8,398 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 77,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 26,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.60. 5,677,224 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,257,028. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.59. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.37 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

