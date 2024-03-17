ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Increases Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.3705 per share on Friday, June 7th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. This is a positive change from ITV’s previous dividend of $0.19.
ITV Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:ITVPY opened at $9.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.75 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. ITV has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $10.68.
About ITV
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ITV
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for ITV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.