Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.650-2.050 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-$6.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.4 billion. Jabil also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.40 EPS.

Jabil Trading Down 16.5 %

NYSE JBL opened at $123.15 on Friday. Jabil has a one year low of $74.16 and a one year high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.53.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jabil will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBL. Barclays dropped their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $144.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Creadon sold 4,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.94, for a total value of $511,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,755,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,011,771 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Brookfield Corp ON acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Jabil by 42.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Jabil by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

