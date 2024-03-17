Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $236,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after buying an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 122.0% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after buying an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 36.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $718,755,000 after buying an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in PayPal by 420.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

PayPal Stock Down 0.2 %

PayPal stock opened at $62.85 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

