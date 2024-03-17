Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF) Short Interest Down 9.7% in February

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:JWLLF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a decline of 9.7% from the February 14th total of 363,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 50.5 days.

Jamieson Wellness Trading Down 11.7 %

Jamieson Wellness stock traded down $2.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,050. Jamieson Wellness has a 12 month low of $15.94 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States of America, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners.

