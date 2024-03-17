Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) Short Interest Up 26.2% in February

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,010,000 shares, an increase of 26.2% from the February 14th total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have commented on JBI. TheStreet raised shares of Janus International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

In related news, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 77,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $1,049,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,970,885. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Janus International Group news, VP Norman V. Nettie sold 55,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.99, for a total transaction of $773,241.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 410,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,743,104.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Ramey Pierce Jackson sold 77,774 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $1,049,949.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 664,510 shares in the company, valued at $8,970,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 638,841 shares of company stock valued at $9,331,976. Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Janus International Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,636,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,857,000 after buying an additional 2,458,953 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Janus International Group by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,809,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,668,000 after buying an additional 370,942 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 455,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 221,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Janus International Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBI stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $12.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.94. Janus International Group has a 52-week low of $8.66 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus International Group will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

