Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IHG. Societe Generale lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterContinental Hotels Group

NYSE:IHG opened at $104.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $63.12 and a 1-year high of $112.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.91% of the company’s stock.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

