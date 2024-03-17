Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $88.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $78.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PLMR. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Palomar from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of PLMR opened at $82.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.21. Palomar has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $84.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.11.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.07 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 19.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palomar will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,617.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Jon Christianson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 70,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,201,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $100,080.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,125,617.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,801 shares of company stock worth $1,498,537. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 7,440.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Palomar by 89.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

