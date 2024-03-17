Jet Protocol (JET) Price Up 6.9% This Week

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One Jet Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Jet Protocol has traded up 6.9% against the US dollar. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $5.98 million and $141,108.04 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Jet Protocol Token Trading

