JOE (JOE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $325.25 Million

JOE (JOE) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $325.25 million and approximately $62.70 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00001344 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JOE has traded 60.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

JOE’s genesis date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,779,330 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official website is www.traderjoexyz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “JOE is the native token of the decentralized exchange ‘Trader Joe’ on the Avalanche network. It is an ERC-20 based token used to facilitate various functionalities within the platform, such as governance, staking, and farming. Trader Joe is a decentralized trading platform built on the Avalanche network, designed to support secure and efficient decentralized applications. JOE tokens have multiple utilities within the Trader Joe ecosystem, including participating in governance, staking in liquidity pools to earn rewards, and yield farming activities.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

