John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB) Short Interest Up 26.3% in February

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:JMSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 100,300 shares, an increase of 26.3% from the February 14th total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of John Marshall Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Marshall Bancorp by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. 36.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

John Marshall Bancorp Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JMSB opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. John Marshall Bancorp has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $24.84. The company has a market cap of $261.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.39 and a beta of 0.55.

About John Marshall Bancorp

John Marshall Bancorp ( NASDAQ:JMSB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. John Marshall Bancorp had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter.

John Marshall Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for John Marshall Bank that provides banking products and financial services. The company accepts checking, demand, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It offers commercial, construction and development, commercial term, mortgage, commercial real estate, industrial other commercial lines of credit; debit and credit cards; and treasury and cash management, investment, business and personal insurance, remote deposit capture, deposit sweep and online and mobile banking services.

