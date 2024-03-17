JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,214,000 after purchasing an additional 92,502 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% during the third quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $563,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 450,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,129,000 after acquiring an additional 66,157 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.98. 3,078,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,658,549. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.92.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

