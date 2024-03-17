Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income (LON:JPGI) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $340.00

Shares of Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 340 ($4.36) and traded as low as GBX 338 ($4.33). Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.36), with a volume of 573,564 shares.

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 21.68 and a quick ratio of 20.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 340 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 340. The stock has a market cap of £472.52 million and a P/E ratio of 5.01.

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

