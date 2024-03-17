JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Decreased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,561 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,566,000 after buying an additional 31,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 219,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,015,000 after buying an additional 65,949 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 259,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,056,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 243,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA JPST remained flat at $50.33 on Friday. 2,078,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,666. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
