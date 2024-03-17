Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:JTKWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.85 and last traded at $2.85. 8,366 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 66,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.04.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates as an online food delivery company worldwide. Its marketplace connects consumers and restaurants through its platforms. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

