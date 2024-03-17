Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Director Thomas C. Leonard Sells 217 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas C. Leonard sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $70,266.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,814.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:KAI opened at $317.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $300.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.14. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $183.19 and a twelve month high of $354.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.31. Kadant had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $238.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.72%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kadant by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Kadant by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 3,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Kadant by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Kadant by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, cleaning shower and fabric-conditioning systems, forming systems and wear surfaces, and water-filtration systems.

