Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Update

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the February 14th total of 386,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,664.5 days.

Kakaku.com Stock Performance

Kakaku.com stock remained flat at $11.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kakaku.com has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates Kakaku.com, that provides prices, specifications, and user reviews, on various products and services, such as computers, home appliances, smartphones, interiors, fashion, internet providers, and insurances; and Tabelog.com, a restaurant discovery and reservation site.

