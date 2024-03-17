Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Short Interest Update

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the February 14th total of 386,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,664.5 days.
Kakaku.com Stock Performance
Kakaku.com stock remained flat at $11.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. Kakaku.com has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.94.
Kakaku.com Company Profile
