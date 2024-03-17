Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ) Upgraded to Buy by New Street Research

New Street Research upgraded shares of Kanzhun (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $17.00.

BZ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kanzhun in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Kanzhun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Get Kanzhun alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kanzhun

Kanzhun Stock Down 2.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Kanzhun stock opened at $19.21 on Wednesday. Kanzhun has a 52 week low of $12.57 and a 52 week high of $21.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 0.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Kanzhun by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,108,000 after purchasing an additional 973,448 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 1.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,222,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,993,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kanzhun by 12.3% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,932,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,640,000 after buying an additional 1,416,545 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,672,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,483,000 after buying an additional 56,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Kanzhun by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brilliance Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,101,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,793,000 after buying an additional 153,010 shares in the last quarter. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kanzhun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited engages in the provision of online recruitment solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment solutions through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its recruitment platform assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises, and corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kanzhun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kanzhun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.