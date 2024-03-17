Karl S. Dahlquist Sells 8,231 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) insider Karl S. Dahlquist sold 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.36, for a total transaction of $307,510.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,065.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

AtriCure Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ATRC opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.70 and a beta of 1.39. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a 200 day moving average of $37.08.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical device company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.01. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. AtriCure’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on AtriCure from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of AtriCure in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.57.

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure in the third quarter worth $28,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in AtriCure during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in AtriCure during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

