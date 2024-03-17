Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Short Interest Update

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 709,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 868,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 709.6 days.

Karoon Energy Price Performance

Karoon Energy stock remained flat at $1.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. Karoon Energy has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.64.

Karoon Energy Company Profile

Karoon Energy Ltd operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Australia and Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Santos Basin located in the State of Sáo Paulo, Brazil. The company was formerly known as Karoon Gas Australia Ltd and changed its name to Karoon Energy Ltd in December 2018.

