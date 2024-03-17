Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF) Short Interest Update

Karoon Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:KRNGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 709,600 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the February 14th total of 868,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 709.6 days.
Karoon Energy Price Performance
Karoon Energy stock remained flat at $1.23 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.42. Karoon Energy has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $1.64.
Karoon Energy Company Profile
