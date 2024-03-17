Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.92.

KRTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd.

KRTX stock opened at $329.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $317.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.47. Karuna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $329.99.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.36). The business’s revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at $13,008,749.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,244,706.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $7,924,500. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,224,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 470.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,704,000 after acquiring an additional 166,001 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,138,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

