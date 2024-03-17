Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $293.92.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $217.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 28th. HC Wainwright downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Karuna Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 22nd.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total value of $1,580,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,008,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.13, for a total transaction of $1,580,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,008,749.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.81, for a total value of $4,752,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,706.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,924,500. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,224,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,677,000 after acquiring an additional 21,201 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 470.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,704,000 after purchasing an additional 166,001 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $4,138,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period.

Karuna Therapeutics stock opened at $329.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $317.45 and its 200 day moving average is $239.47. The firm has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.14 and a beta of 1.18. Karuna Therapeutics has a one year low of $158.38 and a one year high of $329.99.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($3.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.65) by ($0.36). Karuna Therapeutics’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate includes KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of various peripheral tissues and dementia-related psychosis, including Alzheimer's disease.

