Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by SL Advisors LLC

SL Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Robert James Gamgort acquired 171,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,179,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,535,584.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $354,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,057.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,968,654 shares of company stock valued at $2,513,398,347 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.42.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

