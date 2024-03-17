Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,238 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $4,036,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,957,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,729,000 after buying an additional 1,746,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 2nd quarter worth $22,498,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth $1,487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $37.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.05 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $0.7431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

