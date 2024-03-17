Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 9,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.7% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Monday, March 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.85, for a total value of $278,778.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,126.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN opened at $172.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market cap of $157.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 37.16%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.65%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.