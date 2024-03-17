Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Purchases 2,405 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FMAR opened at $38.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $319.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.87 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.94.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

