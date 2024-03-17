Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 223 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.8% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,085,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JPM opened at $190.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $123.11 and a 12 month high of $191.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.11.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 3,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.73, for a total transaction of $561,546.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 205,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,256,512.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

