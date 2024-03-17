Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 267 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,788 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHEL. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Shell during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $214.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.40 and its 200-day moving average is $64.60.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

