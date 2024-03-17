Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTCC opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.38 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.32. Key Tronic has a twelve month low of $3.72 and a twelve month high of $7.53.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 0.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTCC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 56.6% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the third quarter valued at about $116,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 564.6% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Key Tronic by 32.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Key Tronic by 12.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

