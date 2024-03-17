KickToken Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. KickToken has a market cap of $2.86 million and $790.79 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickToken token can now be purchased for $0.0235 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00005683 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00025562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68,146.75 or 0.99979097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010377 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.00154513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,740,943 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. The official message board for KickToken is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,740,942.71202844. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02361174 USD and is up 0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $127.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.