Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Director Brett G. Taylor Sells 5,480 Shares

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) Director Brett G. Taylor sold 5,480 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $85,214.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 343,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,925.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Up 1.0 %

KRP stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $13.93 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). Kimbell Royalty Partners had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $99.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is presently 186.96%.

KRP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimbell Royalty Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kimbell Royalty Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRP. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,435,664 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,676,000 after purchasing an additional 709,547 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $7,105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 947,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after acquiring an additional 360,242 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,814,000 after acquiring an additional 343,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners during the 4th quarter worth $4,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring and owning mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

