Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC Takes Position in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,374,292 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,352,000. Southwestern Energy makes up 5.5% of Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC owned 1.67% of Southwestern Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after buying an additional 9,410,861 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after buying an additional 9,882,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,784,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,613,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709,483 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,443,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $170,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 22,926,252 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,238 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Susquehanna upped their price target on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.60 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.86.

Southwestern Energy Price Performance

SWN stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.66. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $7.69.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 23.87%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

