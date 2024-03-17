Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.
Kinaxis Price Performance
Shares of KXSCF traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.39. 4,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.27. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $145.00.
About Kinaxis
