Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 67,900 shares, a decline of 10.3% from the February 14th total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.7 days.

Kinaxis Price Performance

Shares of KXSCF traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.39. 4,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,032. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.27. Kinaxis has a 12-month low of $93.39 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Get Kinaxis alerts:

About Kinaxis

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinaxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinaxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.