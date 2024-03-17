KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the February 14th total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 650,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

KREF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.57.

KREF traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.13. 1,248,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,402. The stock has a market cap of $702.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.99 and a beta of 0.96. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $9.09 and a twelve month high of $14.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 361.75 and a current ratio of 361.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.87%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -128.21%.

In related news, CEO Matthew A. Salem acquired 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $252,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,474,203.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other KKR Real Estate Finance Trust news, CEO Matthew A. Salem bought 26,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $252,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 460,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,203.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO W Patrick Mattson acquired 10,000 shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,998,095.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 159,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 221.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 64,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 191,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,361 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 120,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 49,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

