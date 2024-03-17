KOK Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $3.86 Million (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One KOK token can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and approximately $147,958.55 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KOK has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00005683 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00025562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.82 or 0.00015867 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001758 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,146.75 or 0.99979097 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010377 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.42 or 0.00154513 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00730857 USD and is down -15.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $178,780.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.