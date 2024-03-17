Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 24.9% from the February 14th total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 501,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.3 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Kontoor Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:KTB traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.01. 5,764,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,872. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.64. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $64.49.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 49.26%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KTB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Edward Jones cut shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.